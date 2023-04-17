MP: Two cops injured after criminal’s relatives attack police team in Chhatarpur

File Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Incharge of Naugaon police station and a constable were injured in an attack by the relatives of an absconding crook in the early hours of Monday when the cops went to his residence to catch him.

The injured policemen were Deepak Yadav and Aditya Upadhyay. Since Yadav sustained severe injuries in the head, he was rushed to Gwalior Medical College.

Upadhyay is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He is out of danger. The incident occurred in the Mahewa area under Lidhaura police station in Tikamgarh district.

The family members of the accused attacked the police team with sticks and bricks.

According to reports, Gulab Yadav, resident of Maheva Chowk under Lidhura police station, is an accused in a case under section 420 of the IPC. He has been absconding since 2017.

Since he was also an accused in a murder case under Gadhimalhara police station in Chhatarpur and was absconding, the police went to his house to arrest him.

A team led by sub-divisional officer of police of NaugaonChanchlesh Markam went there.

The family members of the criminal attacked the policemen with sticks and stones.

This was the second incident of an attack on policemen. Earlier, the family members of an absconding criminal attacked the policemen who went to the crook’s residence at Satai road. Two policemen were injured in the incident.

Although the cops from Naugaon went to Maheva Chowk to arrest the criminal, they did not inform Lidhaura police about it.

According to superintendent of police Vikram Singh, a team went to Maheva Chowk to arrest an absconding criminal whose family members attacked the policemen.

