Mumbai News: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Granted Bail By High Court

Bombay High Court | File pic

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old who worked in his mother-in-law’s shop. The mother-in-law was granted bail by the HC last September. She was accused of allegedly forcing the girl to have sexual relations with her son-in-law and workers of a shop owned by her.

An FIR was registered by the Nerul police on July 22, 2022, under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The man was arrested on August 5, 2022.

Allegations On The Accused & Defense Arguments In Bombay High Court

The prosecution said that the victim was brought from West Bengal in 2015. She had lost her parents when she was three months old and was raised by her grandfather, who was known to the mother-in-law, who allegedly forced her into sexual relations with the employees. She was also forced to work in her daughter’s house, where the son-in-law raped her.

The man’s advocate Sana Raees Khan argued that he was implicated at the behest of a former employee, who was sacked for theft. Khan also produced evidence that the victim and the former employee were in contact. She also argued that the victim refused to undergo a medical examination. She had stated that she was pregnant and underwent an abortion, but the doctor named said there is no record to indicate that.

High Court Decision On Bail Grant For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

The HC noted that the man has been in custody for more than 18 months and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon. The charge is yet to be framed. Moreover, he has no criminal record and does not appear to be a flight risk.

Justice MS Karnik took note of the fact that the victim is in a child care home and there is no likelihood of tampering with the evidence.