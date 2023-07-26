Mumbai News: Maharashtra To Get Policy For Registration Of Pathology Labs Soon

Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra's health minister | File Photo

A policy for registration of pathology labs will be brought in the state very soon, health minister Tanaji Sawant assured the legislative council on Wednesday. The announcement came when the House hotly debated the case from Sangli wherein four labs gave different readings for the same blood sample.

Yugesh Mahimkar, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Sangli, sent four samples extracted from the same diabetic patient to four pathology labs in the town. The comparison of results were shocking as they all determined different readings for blood glucose. MLC Aniket Tatkare moved a calling attention motion asking the government what action is proposed against such labs.

Committee will be appointed to thoroughly investigate issue

Replying to the motion, Sawant said though a video clip in this regard had gone viral, nobody came forward to register a complaint. However, as the issue is very crucial for public health, a committee will be appointed to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He also informed the House that currently there is no legislation for registration of pathology labs in the state. “A committee will be appointed to devise rules for registration of pathology labs,” the minister said.

