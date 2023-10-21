Mumbai News: Lodha Instructs BMC To Take Action Against Illegal Construction In Malvani

Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha of Mumbai suburbs has instructed BMC officers to take action against unauthorized constructions in the Malvani area. Later, Minister Lodha visited the Malvani police station and directed them to address the situation in the backdrop of Dussehra while also raising concerns about the alleged entry of illegal Bangladeshi nationals into Mumbai. However, the mosque trustees have denied Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's claims, asserting that the mosque in Malvani is legal.

Last year in the Malvani area, riots broke out during the Ramnavami festival between two communities in front of a religious place. The Minister accused unauthorized construction occurring at the religious place. In light of this, Lodha visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 'P North' Ward office and instructed Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar to take action against illegal construction in the Malvani area. At the Malvani police station, Lodha instructed the police to maintain peace and order during BMC's actions and be vigilant during festivals, especially Dussehra, to prevent a repeat of the previous year's Ramnavami festival riot.

Minister Lodha stated, "As the Guardian Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that incidents of unauthorized construction in Malvani, which pose threats to civil security and social harmony, do not increase. I am committed to preventing tensions from escalating and resolving citizens' issues. This is why I convened a meeting with police and municipal officials today, directing them to take appropriate action. Action should be taken not only at religious places but also wherever illegal construction is occurring."

Unauthorized religious construction taking place near Chheda Nagar Complex: Lodha

Lodha also mentioned that unauthorized religious construction is taking place near Chheda Nagar Complex, which was brought to his attention by citizens. He has conveyed this information to the police and BMC officers, prompting his visit to the area.

Mosque trustees contradict Lodha's claims

However, mosque trustees have contradicted Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's claims, asserting the legitimacy of the mosque in Malvani. Jameel Merchant stated, "The guardian minister should focus on the development work in the Malvani area rather than concerning himself with these matters."

In the meantime, Lodha appreciated the police for arresting 17 Bangladeshi nationals who entered Mumbai illegally and raised questions about the presence of Rohingyas.

