 Mumbai News: '60 Retired BMC Employees Have Started Getting Pension,' Claims Lodha
Lodha has directed concerned officers to organise a special campaign for the pending pensioners from November 1 to December 31.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has claimed that 60 retired BMC employees have started getting their pension merely three days after conducting the Pension Adalat.

Lodha has started his office at BMC headquarters to listen to grievances of citizens. During the hearing he came to know that around 3000 retired employees are struggling to get their pension. Thereafter, Lodha arranged Pension Adalat in BMC headquarters on the very first day and received 559 complaints. Lodha had directed the officers to take necessary steps. 

Now, Lodha has directed concerned officers to organise a special campaign for the pending pensioners from November 1 to December 31. He also directed officers to shift the Byculla pension office to BMC headquarters and BMC administration should initiate the process of pension four months before retirement of employees.

