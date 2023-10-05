Mumbai News: Lodha Resolves Pension Issues Of 350 Retired BMC Employees | FPJ

Mumbai: The Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs and Skill Development Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, listened to and resolved the grievances of 350 retired BMC employees regarding pension distribution. During the hearing, Lodha issued directives to officers to address the queries within the next 30 days.

A 'Pension Adalat' (a meeting to address pension-related grievances) was held at the BMC headquarters on Thursday. Approximately 129 retired employees from various departments, including administrative officers, solid waste management employees from all wards, and retired employees from hospitals like KEM, Rajawadi, Nair, and Cooper, were physically present during the meeting. Additionally, 250 online complaints were received by the BJP offices.

Guardian Minister Resolves Pension Issues for 350 Retired BMC Employees | FPJ

55 people receive pensions online, 55 more to receive it in the next 15 days

BJP Mumbai stated that 55 people received their pensions online, and the remaining 55 will receive their pensions within the next 15 days. Lodha also directed officers to resolve the pension-related issues of the remaining 250 individuals within the next 30-60 days.

Lodha stated, "Retired employees have been struggling for their rightful pensions for a long time. Therefore, we have decided to initiate the Pension Adalat in BMC for the first time."