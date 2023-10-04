Mumbai News: Suburbs To Get 40,000 Public Toilets, Lodha Announces | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will construct 40,000 toilets for the residents of slums, which are located in suburbs, announced guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating public toilets built under 'lot 12' in Nityanand Nagar, Bandra West. City BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar was also present.

Under the campaign to improve hygienic condition of the public toilets, proactive measures have been undertaken to construct 12,000 toilets and reconstruct 28,000 existing facilities. A whopping corpus of Rs638 crore has been allocated from the funds of the guardian minister and the BMC.

“Our government remains steadfast in promptly addressing citizens' issues. We are committed to resolving problems faced by the people,” asserted Lodha.