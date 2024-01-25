Mumbai News: Lagu Bandhu’s ‘Dazzlers’ Show Extravaganza Sets New Standards In Jewellery, Fashion

FPJ

Mumbai: Lagu Bandhu Jewellers, known for their innovative offerings for their customers, recently hosted a spectacular fashion show titled “Dazzlers” on January 21. The event, graced by three jury members and Kunal Lagu, Director of Lagu Brothers Jewellers, was a true celebration of the fusion between jewellery and fashion.

Dazzlers was an extravagant display of fine jewellery intricately paired with contemporary fashion trends, showcasing the perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern designs. Models adorned in Lagu Bandhu’s exquisite jewellery illuminated the ramp, captivating the audience with their elegance and grace.

The Dazzler Fashion Show

The fashion show received widespread acclaim, with attendees applauding the Lagu Brothers’ ability to seamlessly merge tradition with innovation. Kunal Lagu, Director of Lagu Bandhu, awarded all contestants with certificates and badges, while the winning contestant was presented with jewellery from Lagu Bandhu’s esteemed Reva Collection.

As the curtains closed on this grand event, it was evident that Lagu Brothers is not just a jewellery brand but a symbol of innovation and sophistication. The fashion show marked a significant milestone in the Lagu Brothers’ journey, leaving a lasting impression on their clientele.