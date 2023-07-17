 Second Edition Of Ladakh Music Festival Returns With A Fashion Show At The World’s Highest Motorable Road, Umling La at 19,022 ft
Expect a mix of powerful performances, stunning fashion, breathtaking scenery and a celebration of art, culture and community in the heart of the Himalayas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) 2023 is returning with greater pomp and glory as the carnival brings to its audience a unique fashion show that will be held at world's highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 Ft, called the Ladakh International Fashion Runway.

Organised by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) the twelve-day event is scheduled to take place between August 23 and September 3 , the unique pageant will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries.  From different parts of the globe, Miss Universes, Worlds and Earths will shine a light on empowerment through the ideals of peace and friendship.

Those who would walk the ramp include Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth, India, Giulia Ragazzini, Miss Earth, Italy, Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth, USA, Yuumi Kato, Miss Universe, Japan, Luissa Burton, Miss Earth, United Kingdom, Annabella Fleck, Miss Earth, Germany, and Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World, Bangladesh among several others.

"As unique the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This Magnus opus will not only promote Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh,” said Tashi Gyalson, Chairman.

Each of the models participating would bring half a kilo sand each from their respective country and post the event, they would mix the sand with concrete and put it into the readymade creative mould of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (A Monument) One Earth-One Family-One Future at the highest altitude road in the world echoing the G20 spirit.

Expect a mix of powerful performances, stunning fashion, breathtaking scenery and a celebration of art, culture and community in the heart of the Himalayas.

This is a step up from last year, when notable national music bands and artistes came together for LIMF, which saw the creation of Rezangla Anthem. The moving performance of the anthem was hosted live at the Rezangla Memorial and was also captured in the metaverse format.

