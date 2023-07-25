 Mumbai News: Labourer Electrocuted, FIR Filed Against Contractor
Khadimul Gazi and his colleague Farog Ahmad were leaving after work when Khadimul was shutting down the shutter and accidentally came into contact with electric current.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against a contractor at Kandivali Police Station on July 24 after a laborer was electrocuted.

According to the police, on July 23, at 6.45 pm, Khadimul Gazi and his colleague Farog Ahmad were leaving after work when Khadimul was shutting down the shutter and accidentally came into contact with electric current. Farog promptly switched off the main switch and rushed Khadimul to Trident Hospital. However, the hospital requested that he be admitted to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead after admission.

Farog has registered a case against Nasruddin Ajmatali, the contractor, under section 304-A.

