Mumbai News: Konkan Railway's Massive Crack Down On Unauthorised Travellers In November; ₹2.05 Crore Fine Collected

Konkan Railway | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: In a robust move towards ensuring fair travel practices, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) conducted extensive ticket checking drives throughout the month of November 2023. A staggering 7,013 cases of unauthorized or irregular travelers without tickets were detected during these operations.

The vigilant efforts of Konkan Railway resulted in the collection of fines amounting to a substantial ₹2,05,52,446/- from the penalized individuals. This significant sum underscores the railway's commitment to maintaining the integrity of ticketing procedures.

Konkan Railways encourages commuters to respect rules

Konkan Railway, in a stern appeal to passengers, encourages individuals to embark on their journeys with the utmost dignity and respect for the rules. The railway emphasises the importance of acquiring proper and valid tickets, reinforcing its commitment to fair travel practices.

As a proactive measure, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited declares its ongoing commitment to conduct intensified ticket checking drives along its entire route. Passengers are urged to cooperate and adhere to ticketing regulations to avoid inconveniences during their travels.