Mumbai: Central Railway Witnesses 15% Surge In Ticketless Travel Cases In November; Imposes ₹13.70 Crore In Fines

Central Railway | File

The Central Railways Mumbai division has witnessed a staggering 15 per cent increase in ticketless travel cases during November 2023. Daily detections average around 6,900 instances, painting a concerning picture of non-compliance.

"A total of 2.07 lakh ticketless passengers for ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected in the month of November-2023 as against 1.80 lakh ticketless passengers during the corresponding month - November 2022 last year showing an increase of 14.85 per cent." said an official.

"The Penalty imposed as fines from those ticketless passengers during November 2023 is Rs 13.70 crore, which is 34.90 per cent more than as compared to the corresponding month last year i.e Rs 10.15 crore fine imposed as penalty during November 2022" further added officials.

An official attributed the rise in ticketless travel to continuous monitoring by senior officers and vigilant ticket-checking staff. However, some passengers pointed to queues at booking windows as a potential reason behind the trend.

The Mumbai Division, in its pursuit of enhancing travel experiences and curbing ticketless activities, intensified ticket checking across suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains. This approach aims to provide comfortable travel and better services to genuine rail users.

"From April to November 2023, a total of 14.19 lakh ticketless travel cases were detected , resulting in a collection of penalty of Rs 81.73 crore. This represents a 5.27 per cent increase in ticketless passengers and a 6.09% rise in penalties compared to the same period in 2022," said an official.

Specifically targeting AC local trains in the Mumbai Suburban network, the Central Railway detected 2,403 ticketless passengers in November 2023, imposing fines totaling Rs 7.97 lakh. "Throughout the calendar year, 36,978 individuals were found without tickets or with irregular tickets in AC local trains, incurring fines amounting to Rs 1.24 crore" said an official.

Senior officers are actively monitoring revenue losses due to ticketless travel and other irregularities, underscoring Central Railway's commitment to providing comfortable travel and superior services to genuine rail users.

Confirming the development, Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR said, Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets, emphasizing the importance of avoiding inconvenience and traveling with dignity.

"The increased focus on ticket checking demonstrate the railway's dedication to maintaining the integrity of its services and ensuring a smooth travel experience for all" he said.