Mumbai: Central Railway Restores Traffic Within 14 Hours On Kasara-Igatpuri Ghat Section After Goods Train Derails |

The Central Rail restored traffic within a mere 14 hours following the derailment of a goods train on the down line of the Kasara-Igatpuri ghat section in CR's Mumbai division.

Details of the derailment

The incident occurred on a Sunday evening at 6:31 pm, as seven wagons of a 45-coach long goods train derailed, causing disruptions in both the down and middle lines. The goods train was heading towards Daulatabad from JNPT. Despite the challenging terrain of the ghat section, a team of over 300 workers, including nearly two dozen officers, mobilized immediately to the site.

Around 150 meters of track were damaged due to this derailment. Asked about the reason for this derailment, an official said an inquiry has been ordered to find out the root cause of the incident; it will be clear only after the inquiry report is submitted. However, sources said miscommunication between the main driver and the banker engine driver or rail fracture could be a reason.

Impact of the derailment

The impact of the derailment extended beyond the immediate disruption, affecting 27 passenger trains, with 10 cancellations and 17 diversions to alternative routes.

"The coordination and rapid response were evident as workers from various maintenance sites were redirected to the derailment site. An accident relief train stationed at Igatpuri, equipped with both instruments and lighting arrangements, arrived at 8:30 pm, kickstarting the restoration process in full swing. Apart from that, another accident relief van was sent to the site by road from Kalyan," said an official.

"What stands out in this feat is not only the speed of the recovery but also the ingenuity displayed during the ongoing restoration work. Four stranded trains were efficiently cleared through makeshift arrangements using manual operation systems," further added officials.

Mumbai division team worked tirelessly to restore traffic

The derailment not only affected the down line but also damaged a portion of the middle line. The ghat section, consisting of UP, Down, and Middle lines, posed a unique challenge, with UP and Down lines designated for specific directions. The versatile Middle line, however, proved instrumental in accommodating traffic in both directions during the recovery process.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, commended the tireless efforts of the Mumbai division team, emphasizing the difficulty of working in the ghat section during the night. "Despite the adversity, the team, led by senior officers, not only motivated the workers but also provided crucial guidance, resulting in the completion of the restoration work within the impressive timeframe of 14 hours," he said.

Details in points

Derailment Reported at 6:31 pm on Sunday

Accident relief train reached the site at 8:30 pm

The first stranded train, 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express, departed from Kasara at 10:28 pm via the middle line with manual un-signaled movement operation.

Down line restored at 7:50 am on Monday.

Approximately 150 meters of track were damaged