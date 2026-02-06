Mumbai News: Khar Jain Youth Group To Hold Mega Blood Donation Camp On February 8

Khar Jain Youth Group To Hold Mega Blood Donation Camp On February 8 |

The Khar Jain Youth Group is hosting its annual Mega Blood Donation Camp on February 8 at the Jain Mandir on 5th Road in Khar (West) on February 8, in a tradition of seva that has been going on for decades.

This year, the group has tied up with Tata Memorial Hospital, and the blood collected will go to cancer patients.

Also Watch:

Youth from the community will be involved in project, from arranging the beds to managing the crowd, The Parmar family has stepped up as the main sponsor this time. The donation camp will be held between 9 am and 5 pm.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/