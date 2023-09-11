Mumbai News: KEM Helps 100 Students Facing Mental Health Issues

KEM Hospital | File pic

Mumbai: Nearly 100 medical students at KEM Hospital have been counselled under the programme Dosti, which has been in operation for nearly a year aiding students to battle with mental health.

“We have been receiving a good response. Students are coming forward without hesitation to discuss their mental health issues. We have two counsellors helping them overcome their problems,” said a doctor, adding that the hospital is in the process of hiring another counsellor.

KEM councelling cell

The idea of setting up a counselling cell came in 2021 when many postgraduate resident doctors were under physical and emotional stress during their Covid duty. Several students from the college were also booked for ragging last year.

“Students can approach the counsellors directly and we ensure that discussions will remain confidential,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Dean, KEM College. While this programme is the first such initiative in the city, AIIMS in Delhi started student welfare centres a few years ago.

Counselling sessions

“Psychiatrists conduct six sessions weekly with students from different classes and counsel them for depression and other issues. It is a good step, keeping in view the ground situation of medical students and resident doctors who face abuse and tantrums by their seniors and caretakers of patients. This affects their mental health,” said a senior doctor.

