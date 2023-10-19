Mumbai News: Jalna Man Hangs Self From BKC Flyover Over Maratha Reservation; Shocking Visuals Surface

Screengrab

A man from Jalna allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a flyover in the Bandra Kurla Complex to press for Maratha community reservations, early on Thursday, activists and police said.

Police find suicide note

The man is identified as Sunil Baburao Kawle, 35, from Ambad village of Jalna, close to the place where the new community icon Manoj Jarange-Patil also hails from, said an activist. A police team which rushed there recovered a mobile, and a purported suicide note from his belongings in which he has sought forgiveness from all for the decision to end his life.

Maratha Kranti Morcha convenors express grief

As per preliminary information, Kawle arrived here from Jalna, via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late on Tuesday and last night he went to a location on the flyover in Bandra east and hanged himself. Maratha Kranti Morcha Convenors Virendra Pawar and Vinod Patil expressed grief over Kawle's death and have appealed to the community folks "not to get disheartened and resort to such extreme measures like suicide, leaving the reservations battle half-way".

Body sent to Sion Hospital

"It's a very sad development. We have sent our activists to the spot to inquire and also collect details of his family members in Jalna. We are trying to ascertain what work he was doing and the reasons that may have provoked him to end his life," Pawar said. Kawle's body has been sent to Sion Hospital for an autopsy while his family members, who were informed of the tragedy, are coming to Mumbat later in the day.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

