 Mumbai News: Interpol Alert Leads To Swift Rescue Of Man Searching For Suicide Methods Online
Unit 11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch intervened and saved the young man after receiving his information

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Mumbai News: Interpol Alert Leads To Swift Rescue Of Man Searching For Suicide Methods Online | representative pic/ Freepik

Mumbai: A young man was swiftly rescued by authorities after his repetitive online searches for 'best ways to commit suicide' were flagged by Interpol, leading to his information being shared with the Mumbai Police via email. Unit 11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch intervened and saved the young man after receiving his information, including his phone number.

Based on his online activity, the man was traced to Malvani. He was brought to the police station for questioning. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the man had been under immense pressure ever since the police arrested his mother in a criminal case two years ago, and he had been unable to secure her release from jail.

Before moving to Malad Malvani, the man had lived with relatives in the Mira Road area. He had been unemployed for the past six months, and his inability to secure his mother's release had pushed him into depression. When he contemplated ending his life, he turned to online searches to find ways to commit suicide.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

