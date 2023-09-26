'CM Busy Hosting Parties': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Maha Govt After Youth's Suicide Attempt At Mantralaya Building

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the ruling Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over a host of issues in the state after a young man attempted suicide at the Mantralaya Building in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A video of a youth jumping off the state administrative building and falling on the safety net installed there has gone viral on social media.

He also raised slogans during this act but Mumbai Police promptly intervened, and took the protester in custody.

Youth demands immediate teacher recruitment

The youth, who is believed to be a sugarcane labourer, demanded immediate teacher recruitment after being impacted by a government project.

Taking note of the incident, Chaturvedi took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the Shinde government and accused it of turning a blind eye towards the major issues that the state is currently facing.

"This is so heartbreaking. Youth don’t have jobs, farmers don’t get fair treatment, state is topping in hate speeches, women aren’t safe but don’t disturb the unconstitutional government, they are busy hosting parties for movie celebs at CM bungalow," Chaturvedi tweeted, referring to the ongoing Ganpati celebrations at Shinde's residence which is being attended by Bollywood stars.

Previous case of protest at Mantralaya

This is not the first time protesters have jumped off the Mantralaya building.

Last month, a group of protesters, demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project, descended on the safety net set up on the second floor at the Maharashtra secretariat. Police detained more than 40 people.

