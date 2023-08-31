 Mumbai News: Ahmednagar Man Threatens To Bomb Mantralaya; Held
Mumbai News: Ahmednagar Man Threatens To Bomb Mantralaya; Held

Soon after the threat, police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad searched the entire Mantralaya but police could not find anything

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image

A person called on the police helpline number 112 and threatened to blow up the Mantralaya on Thursday.

According to the information received from the police, the person, identified as Balkrishna Bhausaheb Dhakne, called the police helpline number 112 and demanded to talk to the CM, but when he was denied, he said that there is a bomb inside Mantralaya.

Mantralaya thoroughly searched

Soon after the threat, police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad searched the entire Mantralaya but police could not find anything. The caller’s location was traced to Ahmednagar.

Mumbai Police shared this information with Ahmednagar Police after which Dhakne was taken into custody. He is currently being interrogated. A few days ago also a person had called and threatened to carry out a terrorist attack in Mantralaya. Kandivali police had arrested the caller in this case.

article-image
