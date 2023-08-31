 Mumbai News: Cops Detain Man Entering Mantralaya With A Knife In His Bag
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cops Detain Man Entering Mantralaya With A Knife In His Bag

Mumbai News: Cops Detain Man Entering Mantralaya With A Knife In His Bag

The man, who is being questioned at present, is from Umarga tehsil in Osmanabad district, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

A man was detained on Thursday after a knife was found in his bag when he was entering Mantralaya, the Maharashtra secretariat complex in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The man, who is being questioned at present, is from Umarga tehsil in Osmanabad district, he said.

"While entering the new administrative building of Mantralaya in the afternoon for some work, his bag was scanned and a knife was found inside.

"Police personnel at the site detained him and he is being questioned about why he was in possession of a knife," the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Dramatic Visuals Surface From Mantralaya As Protesting Farmers Jump Over Safety Nets...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Dalit Widow Mercilessly Beaten By 4 Men In Satara, Horrific Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: Dalit Widow Mercilessly Beaten By 4 Men In Satara, Horrific Visuals Surface

Thane: Father Stabs Wife On Son’s Birthday In Dombivli

Thane: Father Stabs Wife On Son’s Birthday In Dombivli

Maharashtra Aims for 1,499 New Colleges in Next Five Years

Maharashtra Aims for 1,499 New Colleges in Next Five Years

Mumbai News: Cops Detain Man Entering Mantralaya With A Knife In His Bag

Mumbai News: Cops Detain Man Entering Mantralaya With A Knife In His Bag

Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Lack of Supervision in Kamathipura Building Redevelopment, Calls for Urgent...

Bombay HC Slams BMC Over Lack of Supervision in Kamathipura Building Redevelopment, Calls for Urgent...