Mumbai News: Interim Protection To Woman Who Alleged Rape Against Shewale

A 32-year-old woman who had made rape allegations against Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Rahul Shewale, who was then booked by the Mumbai Police for blackmailing, has been granted interim protection from arrest under certain conditions.

The Delhi-based woman will be coming to Govandi police station on Sunday and Saki Naka police station on Tuesday to record her statements.

Shewale and his wife Kamini had registered the FIRs against the woman in 2022. The FIR stated that the woman blackmailed Shewale by making claims about their relationship.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Shewale Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

To avoid arrests, the woman approached the Bombay High Court which granted her interim bail on the condition that she would report to the investigating officer for two days and shall ‘not publish, transmit or post any obscene pictures or messages concerning the first informant on social media,’ said the court order. It said further, “The applicant shall not interfere with the first informant and the other witnesses and shall not tamper with the evidence or attempt to influence or contact the complainant, witnesses or any person concerned with the case.’

On Sunday, the woman will appear at Govandi police station and two days later she will appear at Saki Naka police station.

In the cases registered by Shewale at Saki Naka and Govandi police stations, the woman has been accused of blackmailing, defaming images and threatening. According to the complaint made by his wife, a case has also been registered in Govandi police station.

The bench will again hear the woman's anticipatory bail petitions on June 20.