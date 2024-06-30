Mumbai News: Illegal Structures At Lokhandwala Jogger’s Park Razed Partially | FPJ

Following the directives of the Bombay High Court (HC), the BMC recently demolished illegal constructions that have come up in the Jogger's park at Lokhandwala in Andheri (East). However, the local residents have expressed displeasure and alleged that the action was just an eye wash, while the unauthorised 'Gurudwara' is still encroaching on the park. So, they will be moving an application in HC seeking an urgent hearing on Monday.

The Jogger's park in Lokhandwala was built in 2003 by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was initially maintained by Millenium Foundation. In January 2013, it was handed to Celebration Sports Club for maintenance and upkeep. However, after receiving complaints from the local residents, the BMC issued notices under sec 351, on January 23 and March 4 to the club and Sanjha Chula Guru ka Langar Trust on the allegation of encroachment and construction in the park.

Meanwhile, members of Lokhandwala Joggers Park Association filed public interest litigation (PIL) seeking demolition of an unauthorised gurudwara constructed inside the Park citing inaction by BMC. During a hearing on PIL last month, the HC directed the civic body to ensure that no further construction or encroachment comes up in the Joggers Park and take this notice to the logical end. Accordingly, the officials of K West ward demolished sheds, toilets and other illegal constructions on June 24.

Anuj Mittal, a petitioner and also a secretary of Lokhandwala Joggers Park Association said,"The action was just an eye-wash, the machinery was brought on site in the morning, but action started in the evening between 5 pm to 7 pm. No action has been taken on the Gurudwara, only the compound wall, toilets and sheds were demolished. The next hearing will be in September, so on Monday we will move an application to HC for urgent hearing".

He further said that,"In the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of people associated with the Club’s secretary started distributing food packets and water outside the park. After the park was permitted to be opened, they began serving Langar inside. They converted a security cabin into a religious structure and set up a kitchen and storeroom. They have also encroached on mangroves. Such encroachment should not be permitted in the park".

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner, said,"We require an order or clarification with regard to the status of the Gurudwara. However, as far as the remaining illegal construction is concerned, the same has been demolished".

Meanwhile, Hemant Nair, honarary secretary of the club said, "The BMC has demolished the sheds and other things that were objected, we have also removed some of the things as per notice. A community-based activity and not money-making activity is carried out in the park. Food is served by the Sikh community to poor people. But some people are running their personal agenda. Let them put up with the matter. We will give our reply".

Activist and film producer Ashok Pandit asked "why the BMC is expecting citizens' to move the court again and again? Citizens are trying to protect public land from encroachments and yet the BMC wants them to approach the court repeatedly. All the illegal structures in the park have to go."