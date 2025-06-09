 Mumbai News: Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp

Mumbai News: Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp

The Airport police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a kitchen manager at Vile Parle-based hotel of Rs7.20 lakh in an online share market scam.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:41 AM IST
article-image
Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp | File/ Representative Pic

The Airport police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a kitchen manager at Vile Parle-based hotel of Rs7.20 lakh in an online share market scam.

Vinod R, 52, a resident of Virar West, working with The Sahara Star Hotel, came across a Facebook post by a profile named ‘Anil Shanghavi’ on March 4, promoting stock tips with a link to a company called ‘ASK Investment Managers – 11th Trading Plan.’ After filling out a form, he was added to a WhatsApp group where multiple numbers urged him to invest. He downloaded an app called ‘ANKMIN’ and created an account. Between March 16 and 31, he transferred Rs7.20 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: 6 Husbands Murdered In 4 Months; Police Link All Cases To Extramarital Affairs
article-image

The app showed returns and an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs30.24 lakh in his name. He was later asked to pay Rs9.46 lakh to claim the IPO. When it wasn’t credited by the promised April timeline, he grew suspicious and found it was fake. He then filed a complaint via cyber helpline 1930.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise