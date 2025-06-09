Mumbai News: Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp

Hotel Manager Loses ₹7.2 Lakh In Fake Stock Tip Scam via Facebook, WhatsApp | File/ Representative Pic

The Airport police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a kitchen manager at Vile Parle-based hotel of Rs7.20 lakh in an online share market scam.



Vinod R, 52, a resident of Virar West, working with The Sahara Star Hotel, came across a Facebook post by a profile named ‘Anil Shanghavi’ on March 4, promoting stock tips with a link to a company called ‘ASK Investment Managers – 11th Trading Plan.’ After filling out a form, he was added to a WhatsApp group where multiple numbers urged him to invest. He downloaded an app called ‘ANKMIN’ and created an account. Between March 16 and 31, he transferred Rs7.20 lakh.

The app showed returns and an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs30.24 lakh in his name. He was later asked to pay Rs9.46 lakh to claim the IPO. When it wasn’t credited by the promised April timeline, he grew suspicious and found it was fake. He then filed a complaint via cyber helpline 1930.