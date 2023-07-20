 Mumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition

Mumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition

The opposition has slammed the state government and questioned why they want a cabin in BMC, when they already had one in Mantralaya.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The guardian minister will have an office in the BMC headquarters at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for the first time. An office was allotted to guardian minister of suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday. However, the opposition has slammed the state government and has questioned why they want a cabin in BMC, when they already had one in Mantralaya.

The civic administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has sealed the offices of all the political parties at the BMC headquarters following the face-off between the rival Shiv Sena factions in December 2022.

However, the office allotted to the guardian minister Lodha on the second floor of the heritage building has raised several eyebrows.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Pays Surprise Visit To BMC HQ To Inspect Relief Work
article-image

Opposition leaders express displeasure

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of BMC said, "This is the first time in history a Guardian minister gets an office in BMC headquarters. Do they want to set up a mini Mantralaya here?"

As per sources from BMC, the guardian minister has written a letter to Chahal and has asked to allot him an office that can be used during a disaster situation for coordination between agencies and citizens. ShivSena's (UBT) ex corporator Sachin Padwal said, "He already has a cabin in Mantralaya. Then why does he need another one here? Under which rule the BMC has allotted the cabin. Its very strange.

Read Also
BMC Struggles to Find Bidder for ₹220 Cr Bridge Project Connecting Fishermen Colony in Mahim & WEH
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Extends Trip Of Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train To Meet Travel Demand

Mumbai: WR Extends Trip Of Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train To Meet Travel Demand

Thane: Farm Owner & Accomplices Allegedly Murder Labourer, Case Registered After 6 Months

Thane: Farm Owner & Accomplices Allegedly Murder Labourer, Case Registered After 6 Months

Palghar News: Biker Dies After Colliding With Uprooted Tree In Shapale

Palghar News: Biker Dies After Colliding With Uprooted Tree In Shapale

BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sujit Patkar Among 2 Arrested By ED (WATCH)

BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sujit Patkar Among 2 Arrested By ED (WATCH)

Navi Mumbai: Rough Terrain, Inclement Weather Hamper Rescue & Relief Operation At Landslide-Hit...

Navi Mumbai: Rough Terrain, Inclement Weather Hamper Rescue & Relief Operation At Landslide-Hit...