Mumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition

Mumbai: The guardian minister will have an office in the BMC headquarters at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for the first time. An office was allotted to guardian minister of suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday. However, the opposition has slammed the state government and has questioned why they want a cabin in BMC, when they already had one in Mantralaya.

The civic administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has sealed the offices of all the political parties at the BMC headquarters following the face-off between the rival Shiv Sena factions in December 2022.

However, the office allotted to the guardian minister Lodha on the second floor of the heritage building has raised several eyebrows.

Opposition leaders express displeasure

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of BMC said, "This is the first time in history a Guardian minister gets an office in BMC headquarters. Do they want to set up a mini Mantralaya here?"

As per sources from BMC, the guardian minister has written a letter to Chahal and has asked to allot him an office that can be used during a disaster situation for coordination between agencies and citizens. ShivSena's (UBT) ex corporator Sachin Padwal said, "He already has a cabin in Mantralaya. Then why does he need another one here? Under which rule the BMC has allotted the cabin. Its very strange.

