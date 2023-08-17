 Mumbai News: Fire Erupts in Kurla Industrial Estate, Prompt Response by Fire Officials Prevents Injuries
The fire originated in a three-storey building within the Kurla Industrial Estate, situated on LBS Marg in Kurla West

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Mumbai News: Fire Erupts in Kurla Industrial Estate, Prompt Response by Fire Officials Prevents Injuries | Representative Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Kurla industrial estate on Thursday night. Fire officials managed to douse the flames after nearly two hours of firefighting operations. No injuries were reported in the incident, as confirmed by a fire official.

The fire originated in a three-storey building within the Kurla Industrial Estate, situated on LBS Marg in Kurla West, at around 8:15 pm on Thursday. Responding promptly, fire officials swiftly arrived at the scene with five fire engines, six water jets, and ambulances. The fire was categorized as a level 1 (minor fire). It was contained within the electric wiring, electric installations, chairs, decorative materials, sheds, wooden plies, and other items on the terrace of the industrial estate. The fire was successfully extinguished by 10:15 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, as stated by a fire official.

