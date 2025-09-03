Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Dadar Terminus Parking Area, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO

The Fire Break Out At Dadar Terminus |

A minor fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the parking area just outside Platform 14 of Dadar Terminus, triggering panic among passengers and railway staff in the vicinity. The incident was reported at approximately 7:55 pm and was brought under control by 8:10 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

According to information received from the Central Railway Control Room, the fire originated near the boundary wall of the parking lot and was initially confined to 10–12 motorcycles. The blaze caused alarm among commuters, as thick smoke was seen billowing near the platform area.

The Deputy Station Manager was among the first to respond to the emergency. He attempted to douse the flames using a fire extinguisher but was unable to contain the fire due to its intensity. Fire brigade units, alerted shortly thereafter, arrived swiftly at the scene and managed to control the fire within 15 minutes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Multiple agencies, including the Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and 108 emergency ambulance services, were mobilised as a precautionary measure.

While no casualties or major injuries were reported, several vehicles were damaged in the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation by the concerned authorities.

Train operations at Dadar Terminus remained largely unaffected, although minor delays were reported on nearby platforms due to initial precautionary measures.

Authorities have assured the public that safety protocols were followed and that further steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.