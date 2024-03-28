Mumbai News: Fake Policeman Collects Donations For Holi Celebration; Arrested

The MRA Marg police have initiated legal action against an individual impersonating a police officer to solicit donations for Holi celebrations. The accused visited an office under the guise of a policeman and collected funds via Google Pay. Upon receiving a complaint from Janvhi Purohit (25), who was present at the office in Bora Bazar on March 19, law enforcement authorities swiftly registered an FIR and commenced investigations.

Purohit's Encounter With Fake Police Officer Seeking Donations

Purohit recounted that around 12:30 pm, a person clad in police attire entered the office premises, asserting his affiliation with the police station and soliciting donations for the upcoming Holi festival.

Initially, Purohit handed over Rs 500 to the individual, who then demanded additional funds. Succumbing to pressure, Purohit transferred another Rs 500 through her Paytm wallet. Sensing something amiss, Purohit requested the perpetrator to produce his police identity card, prompting his abrupt departure from the scene.

Fraudulent Activity Reported to Authorities, FIR Lodged Against Fake Police Officer

Subsequently, Purohit alerted site manager Shashikant Narkar, who advised her to report the incident to the police station. Consequently, an FIR was lodged in connection with the fraudulent activity. Authorities revealed that the unidentified individual deceitfully obtained Rs 1000 from Purohit by exploiting his false identity as a police officer.