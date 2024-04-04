Mumbai News: Dongri Police Arrests Five Boys For Assaulting Petrol Pump Employee

Representational Image | File

The Dongri police station detained five boys accused of assaulting a petrol pump employee and dragging him with a car. The victim, Shivshankar Gupta (23), confronted the group when they refused to pay for petrol. During the altercation, one of the boys allegedly bit Gupta, stole Rs. 2000 from him, and physically attacked him. Subsequently, they dragged Gupta with the car, causing injuries to his hand. Gupta reported the incident on April 3, prompting the police to investigate.

The Timeline Of The Assault At Saiesh Petrol Pump

The incident occurred at Saiesh Petrol Pump on P.D. Mello Road around 1:30 pm when a green Tata Punch car arrived. After Gupta filled petrol worth Rs. 600, he demanded payment. However, one of the boys assaulted him, stole money, and bit him. When Gupta resisted, the boys in the backseat restrained him while the driver dragged him with the car despite his pleas.

FIR Registered By The Police

The police initiated an FIR and identified the suspects using CCTV footage. The accused, aged between 17-23, including two minors, were apprehended near JJ Junction. Mohammad Yunis Aborliya (19), Adarshali Shaikh (23), Fukhran Shaikh (19) were arrested, while the minors were sent to a Children's Home.

Charges Against The Detained Suspects

The group faces charges under various sections of the IPC, including voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, rash driving, an act endangering the lives of others, and criminal intimidation. The police highlighted some of the suspects' prior criminal records. The swift action by the Dongri police led to the apprehension of the suspects and underscores the importance of CCTV surveillance in solving crimes.