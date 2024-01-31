 Thane News: Display Board In Ulhasnagar Relays Porn Video; Probe On
Thane News: Display Board In Ulhasnagar Relays Porn Video; Probe On

The police suspect that someone had gained unauthorised access to the computer system of the LED board and relayed the clip.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: Display Board In Ulhasnagar Relays Porn Video; Probe On | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Thane police have launched an investigation after recently a digital information or display board in Ulhasnagar, meant to relay messages for improving air quality started relaying an obscene video clip.

Case Filed In The Matter

According to the Central police station in Ulhasnagar, the complainant in the case is an environment department official of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. On January 25, it had come to the notice of the environment department that on January 23, an obscene video clip was being run on a display board at Sapna Garden.

Subsequently, an offence was registered and the police have registered a case under sections 66 (computer-related offences) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. The police would also be making inquiries with the private company that was supposed to look after the technical issues of the display board.

Such instances are on the rise

Such instances have taken place in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as well, but the police are yet to make any headway in these cases. In March last year, a speed limit display board on the Nerul stretch of Palm Beach Road started displaying expletives in Hindi. The display board was set up to warn motorists to drive under the speed limit of 60km. The Navi Mumbai police had informed the concerned cyber unit and police station to investigate the matter.

In December 2022, the Tardeo police launched an investigation after a digital information board near the Haji Ali-Lotus junction started relaying ‘smoke weed everyday’ messages. Same month, someone gained unauthorised access and ran an offensive message, into the traffic advisory display board near Oberoi Mall under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police station.

