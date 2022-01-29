Mumbai: Man gets 5 years in jail for showing obscene clips to young girls

A special court on Thursday sentenced a 47-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for showing obscene video clips to four young girls in his neighbourhood in 2014.

The man had shown the lewd clips to four girls aged around nine and 11 years. Prosecutor Veena Shelar said three of the four children had testified in court regarding the incident. As per the complaint filed by the mother of one of the girls at Agripada police station, her husband had heard the children speak about it and had told her. She had promptly enquired about the matter with her daughter and she had told her about it.

Deposing before the court when one of the children was 15, she told the court that the man who lived in their lane, had given them money and asked her and her friend to get a chewing gum to his home. The two had gone to his home and he had made them sit on the bed. He locked the door and then started showing them obscene videos on his mobile.

Frightened, the girls had tried to leave the house and he had caught hold of her hand trying to persuade her to stay. The child told the court that ten days after that incident, she saw that the man had caught her friend’s hand and was dragging her to his home and she rescued her friend away from his grip. The children then learnt that the man had behaved the same way with two of their other friends too.

Special judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Seema Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs. 3,000 on the man.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:00 AM IST