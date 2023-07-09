Mumbai Crime: Teacher Held For Sexually Assaulting Student, Uploading Obscene Clip Online

Representational image/ Pixabay

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old college student and subsequently uploading her obscene video on social media. The accused was identified as Runfus David Tupadal, who teaches at a private academy.

Accused took victim to his residence in Madh

Quoting the complainant, the Malvani police said that the crime took place on June 11 when Tupadal took the victim to his residence in Madh, saying that the classes were running full and she wouldn't get a seat.

After reaching there, the accused tried to establish physical relations with the teen, saying he had fallen in love with her. When she resisted, the teacher forcibly undressed her and made a video of the act. He threatened the victim, saying that he would make the video viral if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Victim rushed to police after obscene video surfaced

The frightened collegian kept to herself until she came to know that her obscene video has been doing rounds on social media. Immediately, the girl approached the police and got an offence registered in the sensitive matter.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.