Mumbai News: Delhi Man Mowed Down By Truck On Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road

Mumbai: A 30-year-old biker was mowed down by a truck after he crashed into a divider and fell down on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Hareram Sharma while one of his documents says that he worked with a private firm in New Delhi, said the MIDC police.

The fatal mishap occurred at around 2.39 am when Sharma was riding on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Andheri East. Upon reaching near the Kamal Amrohi bus stop, he collided with a divider and fell off the two-wheeler. Simultaneously, a truck coming from the backward direction ran over him, and sped away.

A passer-by informed the police and after reaching the spot, the cops found Sharma lying unconscious on the road. Locals said that they were unable to note down the registration number of the truck. The police rushed the victim to the Cooper Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wife of the deceased has been informed and the body was handed over to her after post-mortem.

Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad said, “The police are examining the CCTV footage and the truck driver will be arrested soon.” A case has been registered against an unidentified individual under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.