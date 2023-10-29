Mumbai: Ad Video Showing Bra Flying On Gateway Of India Goes Viral (WATCH)

A lingerie brand, Wacoal, attracted the attention of people visiting the Gateway Of India in Mumbai earlier this October with an innovative ad campaign. Observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wacoal designed a public stunt using the CGI trend. They displayed a bra flying through the iconic landscape with the help of drones. Tourists and locals at the site paused and looked at the event aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer. WATCH VIDEO

Wacoal India shared the video from their innovative ad campaign across their social media platforms. The footage showed a huge pink-coloured bra flying through the skies above the historic monument. "We're reaching new heights for a cause that's close to our hearts," the post was captioned.

Instagram users lauded the brand for its efforts and for keeping up with the global ad trends. Praises flooded in the comments section of the uploaded clip along with 'clap' and 'heart' emojis. The video hit more than two million views on the platform along with gaining nearly 10,000 likes for its creativity and awareness message.

With the advent of technology, the world seems to be interested in these digitally created advertisements which never fail to captivate viewers. Many brands across the globe are welcoming this concept and designing their ad campaigns with CGI - Computer Generated Imagery.

Also known as 'faux out-of-home ads,' it has been used in promoting the Barbie movie and Maybelline mascara among others. Similar to Wacoal, another bra virtually dropped on the public streets when American fashion designer Alexander Wang made her product fly over the Manhattan Bridge.