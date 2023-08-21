Matrimonial Ad Seeking Mumbai Groom For 'Short Marriage' Goes Viral, Netizens Left In Splits

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
A matrimonial advertisement from a newspaper has caught the attention of people and gone viral due to something weird that netizens noticed in it.
What's it all about? The ad was seeking a groom for a divorcee girl who had earlier been in a marriage that didn't last longer - 'a short marriage' as the text said.
Here's what the communication actually read: WANTED GROOM from a affluent family from Mumbai for a short marriage, Brahmin divorcee girl, smart educated 1989... Caste no bar (sic).
The sentence framing baffled readers and made them derive different meanings. While some understood the above-stated way, others believed that the ad was printed seeking a groom for short marriage.
Particularly, the second case evoked more responses on X and got people laughing.
X users replied to the tweet and guessed if the 'short marriage' was intended to be done within four pheres instead of seven (saat phere). Laughter emojis were shared by netizens while reacting to the viral tweet.
Thanks For Reading!