Mumbai News: Dadysett Agiary Continues To Reel Under Sewage Water Inundation

Mumbai: Considered the second oldest fire temple which is visited by eminent Parsis like Tatas, Camas and Darashaws, Dadysett Agiary at D N Road is reeling under the problem of sewage water inundation. Though the problem has persisted since February, it has aggravated in the past two weeks, averred the devotees and management of Dadysett Agiary. The entrance to the temple has become inaccessible as dirty water gets accumulated before the steps, near wash area, passage and the Holy Well from which water is drawn for rituals.

Potential health hazards

Expressing concern over potential health problems resulting from sewage water, one of the trustees said that the recurring problem exists since February. “We complain to the BMC, its people would come, do some work and the problem would get solved, but for time-being. For the past two weeks, the problem has grown with sewage water oozing out and making the premises very dirty.”

A devotee said, “The dirty water has ruined both the front and back entrances. We are unable to access the Holy Well due to the dirty water that surrounds it.” Another devotee suspected that the ongoing Metro work near Agiary was the reason behind the problem. The fire temple's drain line that connects with the channel on the main D N Road was blocked for Metro work. This led to water getting accumulating inside instead being flushed out, the person surmises.

Ishant Tale, Utility Manager of L&T that is doing the Metro work at Hutatma Chowk said, “We have been working here for the past three years. The problem was never there. We have pumps to flush out the water but due to some choke in a gutter, it's not getting flushed out. We have also spoken to the BMC about it.”

Civic body to check on the issue

When contacted, Jaydeep More, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward, said, “I will send a team to check on the issue.”

