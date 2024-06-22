Mumbai News: CWC Takes Custody Of Pregnant Minor Girl, Case Likely Against Family And In-Laws For Child Marriage | Representative image

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked the Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi to initiate an investigation against a family that allowed a minor girl age 17 to get married, deliver a child, and become pregnant with a second child.

According to the police, they received a written complaint from CWC and an investigation has been initiated by them.

The girl, originally from Govandi, married a Malegaon-based individual after a love affair. The girl at the time was merely between 14 to 15 years of age, yet she was allowed to get married. After shifting with her husband, she delivered a baby in the next year.

This matter surfaced when earlier this week, the girl came over to her house in Govandi to visit her grandfather. During the visit, she told her family that she was facing domestic issues at her in-laws’ house in Malegaon. Subsequently, she also revealed about her second pregnancy. Soon, the CWC received a tip-off regarding the entire situation and they took over custody of the girl and alerted the local police about the same.

The police said the case will be registered against the adults who agreed to get her married despite being underage. Along with her in-laws who knowingly agreed to accept her as a daughter-in-law and the husband as well.

The police are currently looking for the girl’s family members in the Shivaji Nagar area and after the preliminary probe, the matter will be transferred to Malegaon police in Nashik district. The girl is still in custody with the CWC until further probe.