Mumbai News: Crime Branch Starts Probe Into Video Leak Of BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya

According to a senior police officer, the Crime Branch has commenced an investigation into the authenticity of the video and the entire incident. Technical and cyber experts will be consulted to assist in the investigation.

Under the supervision of senior officers, the video clip will undergo scrutiny to determine whether it has been tampered with. The investigators will ascertain the timing of the video recording and identify the individual responsible for its viral dissemination.

A source within the Crime Branch stated that since there are allegations that the video was created to defame a woman, the police aim to locate and trace the woman featured in the video.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will request the complete video clip from the Marathi news channel that originally aired it. A letter will be sent to the channel to verify the authenticity of the video.

The video featuring Somaiya went viral on Monday and was also broadcasted by a Marathi news channel. Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the matter, prompting the police to commence their investigation.

Following the video's viral circulation on Monday, Somaiya himself tweeted on Tuesday morning, urging Fadnavis to investigate the video. As a result of its widespread dissemination, all political parties have called for an inquiry into the incident.

