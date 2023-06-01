 Mumbai News: Cops arrest 4 for attacking VBA youth leader
Updated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Representative Image

In an update in the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) youth leader's case, who was attacked along with another party worker earlier on Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested four people under sections sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On June 1, news agency reported that "Four people have been arrested in connection with an attack on Mumbai Youth President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party Parmeshwar Ranshur and party leader Gautam Haral with a knife and rod in the Dadar area of Mumbai."

Attack that took place on Sunday, May 28

When the incident was reported to media, police informed that Parmeshwar Ransoor and Gautam Haral were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment to the injuries suffered during the attack.

In connection to the same, Mumbai's Bhoiwada police registered a case against four unknown people and initiated a search operation to arrest the accused. Days later, they nabbed four people in connection with the case.

Conspirators identified by police

Bhoiwada police told newspaper Times of India that they are now looking for the alleged main conspirators, namely former deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation and former city youth chief of VBA Jagdish Gaikwad and his son Siddhant, for allegedly giving a Rs 5 lakh contract to cause grievous injuries to Parmeshwar over a previous political enmity.

A man named Santosh Bacchi, believed to have accepted the contract money for the task, is also under search. Meanwhile, the four held were identified as Rajesh Hathankar, Nazir Sayyed, Saakib Qureshi and Yadav. Police said Hathankar is a former member of the defunct Salem gang, who has two murder cases against him: Times of India.

