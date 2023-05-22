UP: Man booked for threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Lucknow: A man from UP's Lucknow was booked for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Monday.

The person identified as Manoj Rai, hails from Gorakhpur. He had sent the threat on Congress media convenor Lallan Kumar's phone on March 25 this year.

The police said, "A case registered for threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress media convenor Lallan Kumar in Lucknow's Chinhat police station. The threat call was received on Lallan Kumar's phone on March 25. The caller had identified himself as Manoj Rai, a resident of Gorakhpur," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Several reports of prominent personalities from the field of politics, entertainment, etc receiving death threats have been reported in the recent while. Actions are initiated based on investigations by the authorities.

(with agency inputs)

