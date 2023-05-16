Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat at Delhi residence, investigation underway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari |

In a concerning development, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via a phone call at his Delhi residence. According to sources, the incident took place on the previous evening, prompting the minister's office to promptly inform the Delhi Police about the threat. As a result, an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the incident and told news agency ANI, "Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now."

The Delhi Police have confirmed that they are investigating a death threat call received at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to police sources, the information regarding the threat was provided to them by the minister's staff. Currently, the details are being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Not the first time Gadkari has received such threat

This is not the first time that Gadkari has received threatening calls. On January 14, a man named Jayesh Pujari, also known as Kantha, made a threatening call to Gadkari's public relations office in Nagpur. Pujari, claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, demanded Rs 100 crore. He was a murder convict who had been arrested from a jail in Karnataka's Belagavi and was booked under the anti-terror law, UAPA.

Subsequently, on March 21, Pujari made another call, threatening to harm the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him.

Pujari had connections with terrorists

Pujari's alleged connections with terrorists have also come to light. After receiving clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated an investigation into the terror angle. According to an official, Pujari had associations with terrorists, including Captain Naseer, the South Division chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba.