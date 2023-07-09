 Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To Dadar Resident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To Dadar Resident

Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To Dadar Resident

A district consumer commission has directed Kandivali based limited company to give a maturity amount of fixed deposit to a Dadar resident with interest.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The District Consumer Commission of Mumbai suburban has issued a directive to a limited company based in Kandivali, instructing them to provide a maturity amount for a fixed deposit along with interest to a resident of Dadar. The order was issued after the depositor waited for three years without receiving the maturity amount, despite informing the company of her expected payment date. Additionally, the commission has mandated a payment of Rs 10,000 to compensate for mental anguish and litigation costs.

The order, dated June 9, was issued by members Shraddha Jalanapurkar and Preethi Chamikutty of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The complaint was filed by Freny Aibara, a resident of Dadar, against Sejal Glass Ltd, a company based in Kandivali, and its proprietor, Amrut Gada.

Aibara had initially deposited Rs 30,000 as a fixed deposit in October 2012, with a promised maturity amount of Rs 42,774 to be received in October 2015. However, when the money was not paid as expected, Aibara lodged a complaint. During the hearing, Sejal Glass Ltd failed to present its case, resulting in an ex-parte order being issued.

The commission determined that the complainant had provided sufficient evidence of the deposit and that the company had failed to challenge the allegations. Consequently, the commission directed Sejal Glass Ltd to pay the maturity amount along with the accrued interest to the complainant.

Read Also
How will the Financial Bill 2023 impact the Fixed Deposit returns?
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Woman Feared Drowned Near Bandra Fort, Search Operation Underway

Mumbai News: Woman Feared Drowned Near Bandra Fort, Search Operation Underway

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Security Guard For Molesting Teen

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Security Guard For Molesting Teen

Joint Operation By Central Railway RPF & State Excise Department Foils Smuggling Attempt, Foreign...

Joint Operation By Central Railway RPF & State Excise Department Foils Smuggling Attempt, Foreign...

Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To...

Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Kandivali Company To Pay Maturity Amount With Interest To...

State Consumer Commission Directs Life Insurance Company To Compensate Widow With ₹15 Lakh

State Consumer Commission Directs Life Insurance Company To Compensate Widow With ₹15 Lakh