Mumbai News: Colour Mismatch Controversy Surrounds City's New Electric Double-Decker Buses

In a surprising oversight, the electric double-decker buses recently introduced by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) have been registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) as "signal red" in color, despite their actual red-and-black exterior. This discrepancy has sparked a debate regarding vehicle alterations and administrative negligence.

The issue came to light as 12 electric double-decker buses were already operational on the city's roads, having been registered by the relevant RTO authorities. A senior BEST official expressed confusion over the timing of this concern, given the buses had been running for six months without issue.

Legal Implications of Colour Disparity

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, any difference in a vehicle's actual appearance and its recorded description in the RTO or Vahan database is considered an "alteration in vehicle." This misregistration could potentially incur a fine of Rs 5,000 for the vehicle owner and Rs 1 lakh for the manufacturer or dealer. RTO officials emphasized that the responsibility of accurate registration lies with both vehicle inspectors and RTO offices.

The electric double-decker buses are introduced as an eco-friendly replacement for the old diesel-powered double-decker buses. "The mishap is not the result of vehicle owners altering their buses, but rather an error made by the RTO authority during the registration process," said a transport expert.

However Hemangini Patil, deputy regional transport officer of Vashi said, "Colour mentioned on Vahan database was as per the information they received through homologation data."

Similarly an official of Tardeo RTO, said the "signal red" colour mentioned on Vahan database was as per the information they received through homologation data.

Colour Contrast and Fleet Expansion

According to a retired transport officials, inspectors (MVIs) should have pointed out the mismatch to the superiors while passing the vehicle. "If the homologation data had a different colour scheme than the actual colour of the bus, it is the responsibility of the registering authority to check," he said.

The colour discrepancy was highlighted when it was found that the buses' actual appearance deviates from the "signal red" description in the Vahan database. While the upper and lower decks feature a black scheme, the rooftop, portions of the front and rear, and the lower deck's bottom are red.

Impact and Call for Resolution

With 27 new double-decker buses from Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, being added to the BEST fleet, the controversy has shone a light on the need for accuracy in vehicle registration processes. Experts have raised concerns over the supervisory roles of inspectors and the responsibility of registering authorities to cross-check details before approval.

"This incident has put the spotlight on the robustness of administrative procedures and the need for greater attention to detail in vehicle registration" said a transport expert. "As the BEST fleet remains a crucial part of Mumbai's daily commute, the matter calls for swift resolution to ensure that transportation services continue seamlessly for the city's 30 lakh commuters," he said.

