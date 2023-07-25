Mumbai News: Branches Fall On New AC Double Decker Near CSMT; Watch | FPJ

Mumbai: Branches of a tree collapsed on a newly branded air-conditioned double-decker electric bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday afternoon. The bus (route number 138) was heading towards CSMT from Backbay depot when the incident occurred in the afternoon, near Azad Maidan. According to sources, the bus was introduced into service just last month.

Witnesses said several large branches suddenly crashed onto the roof of the bus and the outer portion of the vehicle sustained considerable damage, the official said, adding no passenger was hurt.

Bus to return to the road in a couple of days

As of now, the affected bus has been removed from service for repairs, and alternative arrangements have been made for passengers on route number 138.

Speaking on behalf of BEST, a senior official stated that they are currently assessing the extent of the damages caused to the bus. "Authorities concerned are diligently calculating the approximate losses incurred due to this incident," he said, adding that this bus will return to the road in a couple of days after necessary maintenance.

The quick response from the emergency services and BEST personnel helped in promptly clearing the debris and ensuring the safety of passengers and bystanders. The incident caused temporary disruption to the traffic flow in the area, but normalcy was restored within hours.

Passengers on board the bus praised the calm and composed demeanor of the driver, who expertly maneuvered the vehicle to prevent any major casualties. They also lauded the efforts of the authorities for their swift response in handling the situation.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilant infrastructure management and highlights the need for periodic assessments of trees to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians," said a transport expert.

