Mumbai News: City Suburbs To Get ₹976.71 Crore In District Annual Plan

Priority will be given to the development of basic amenities, construction of concrete roads in slums and initiative to provide necessary gym infrastructure in 2,000 municipal schools, guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said even as ₹976.71 crore was allocated for the annual plan of Mumbai Suburban district at the meeting of district planning commission here on Wednesday.

Efforts are being made to improve the living standards of slum dwellers, with a particular focus on providing basic amenities in slum areas. These amenities include concrete roads, drainage systems, water supply, electricity, kids playgrounds, establishment of aanganwadis (childcare centres), development of gardens, and other similar projects,” Lodha said as he addressed the meeting of district planning commission at the Chetana college in Bandra.

Efforts are being made to improve the living standards of slum-dwellers

The ministers also said that skill development programs for unemployed individuals, healthcare facilities, and other projects will be undertaken.

Under the annual plan for the year 2023-24, allocation for urban non-Dalit schemes is 488.48 crore rupees, while ₹115.00 crore have been allocated for construction of protective walls under slum rehabilitation and relocation scheme, skill development program has been allocated ₹5.00 crore and projects for women and child development have been allocated ₹18.65 crore. The allocation for innovative schemes and projects is ₹27.97 crore and the Dalit Vasti Sudhar Yojana scheme has been allocated ₹47.51 crore.

Proposed project for Women and Child Development

Lodha stated that as part of the allocated budget of ₹18.65 crore for women and child development, a proposed project for the construction of Mahila Bal Vikas Bhavan will be undertaken at an empty space belonging to the Children Aid Society in Chembur. To promote the sale of products made by women’s self help groups, a commercial building will established through the Maharashtra State Women’s Economic Development Corporation. District-level institutions of the Women and Child Development Department will be strengthened through various initiatives. Aanganwadis will be developed through Bal Vikas Prakalpa.

Tourism Development

An allocation of ₹65 crore has been made for tourism development at various places. Various tourism development projects at Gorai, Flemingo park at Bhandup, essential facilities for tourists at the Bandstand Promenade, and providing basic amenities for tourists at the bay coastline in the eastern suburbs, the minister added.

The minister also said that from the allocation made for various infrastructure developments for the police and security forces, works like developing sports grounds in police residential areas, establishing skill development centers, providing vehicles, and supplying computers and digital amenities would be done.

District Collector Rajendra Bhosle presented a progress report. He said that under the General Plan Scheme, a total of ₹849.00 crore were received in the district for the year 2022-23 out of which ₹847.99 crore (99.9%) have been utilized. Under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, ₹51.00 crore were received, out of which ₹50.93 crore (99.9%) have been utilized.