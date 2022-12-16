Its official! Maharashtra Govt scraps MVA decision to transfer 10.07 acre Worli dairy land to urban development depart

Worli dairy | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: It’s now official. The Shinde Fadnavis government has formed a seven member committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis to plan the use of 10.07 acre Worli Dairy land in future.

The government has scrapped the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision taken on March 24, 2022 asking the revenue department to make available 10.07 acre of the total 14.55 acre to urban development. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the MVA had proposed the development of a marine research institute, aquarium, urban forest and exhibition centre to attract the tourists.

Aaditya Thackeray had slammed the ruling party on the issue

The committee comprises revenue, animal husbandry and dairy development minister, tourism minister, Mumbai city district guardian minister, additional chief secretary (revenue department), additional chief secretary (urban development 1) and principal secretary (animal husbandry and dairy development). The animal husbandry and dairy development deputy secretary MRT VB Marale had released the government notification on December 14.

Former minister and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for its decision.

‘’I’m told that a committee has been formed consisting of a few ministers to change the use of Worli Dairy from aquarium, open space, and urban forest, as proposed by us, to ‘other purposes’. This illegal government will probably auction it to a commercial organisation or builders. The unconstitutional government must come clean on this. It cannot sell Mumbai for its selfish interests. We need open spaces and tourist places,’’ claimed Mr Thackeray.

Mr Thackeray stepped up attacks against the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that ‘’MVA govt was converting this land into a world class aquarium, underground car park, open space and urban forest. Not everything is done to raise funds. We must raise the standard of living too. Sadly, this government is anti-Maharashtra and sees Mumbai has hen laying golden eggs.’’ He added,’’Mumbai is our janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi. We will not let such vested interests sell our city.’’