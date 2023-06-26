Mumbai News: City Likely To Face 10% Water Cut From July 1 As Lakes Witness Low Rainfall And Depleted Stock

Representative Image

Mumbai: Even in the last week of June, the catchment area of the lakes have yet to witness heavy rainfall. Currently, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have only 12% of water stock including the reserve stock provided by the state government. Since the stock will last till next month, the BMC administration is likely to impose 10% water cuts in Mumbai which might come into effect from July 1.

The city requires a total 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock in seven lakes on October 1, which is sufficient for a year. However, on Monday, the city had a total water stock of 95,123 ML (6.57%). The reserve stock of 1.5 lakhs million litres from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, provided by the state government will help the BMC to supply water till end of July.

Since the BMC has failed to develop other sources for water supply, water cut will be the last solution. The water department has prepared a proposal of 10 % water cut from July 1, which will be implemented after approval from Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. P. Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said, "A proposal is under consideration which might come into effect from July 1. Final decision is yet to be taken."

The civic body had imposed a 10% water cut on June 27, 2022 due to depleting water stock in the lakes which was later withdrawn. In August 2020, the city faced water cuts as levels in catchment areas of the lakes were low due to a lack of rainfall. while 10 % water cut was imposed from November 2018 to July 2019, a 20% cut in 2016, and a 25% cut in 2014.

Year Current stock (ML)

2023 95,123

2022 1,35,156

2021 2,35,141

Daily supply: 3850 ML

Seven lakes - Tansa, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vihar, Tulsi, Middle Vaitarna.