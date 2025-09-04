 MMRDA Backs Ulhas Riverfront Development, Logistics Parks In Thane District
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has assured support for a series of key infrastructure and development projects in Thane district, including transforming the Ulhas riverfront in the Ambernath-Badlapur region into a tourist destination, officials said on Tuesday.

Meeting Between MMRDA and Local Representatives

The commitment came during a meeting between MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee and local representatives, including former Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council president Ram Patkar.

Plans for Ulhas Riverfront Development

According to officials, discussions focused on creating a riverfront on the lines of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront, along with measures such as deepening the Ulhas river to prevent flooding and assessing the potential of water transport in the future.

MMRDA’s Push for Logistics Parks

In addition, MMRDA has expressed willingness to facilitate the development of logistics parks at Chamtoli, Joveli, Dahivali, Varade, Bendshil, Kasgaon, and nearby locations, which are expected to strengthen regional connectivity and boost economic activity in the area.

