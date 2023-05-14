Mumbai News: Cigarettes worth ₹24cr seized during DRI raids in Nhava Sheva |

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.2 crore foreign origin cigarettes sticks valued at Rs24 crore from a consignment heading to Special Economic Zone at the Free Trade Warehouse in Nhava Sheva.

Five accused arrested during the raids

DRI sleuths intercepted the consignment enroute to Arshiya FTWZ at Sai, Nhava Sheva, to be substituted with other goods and smuggled for sale into the open market. The revenue department arrested five accused.

Free Trade Warehousing Zone is an SEZ for trading and warehousing activities. It is a deemed foreign territory within the geography of India.