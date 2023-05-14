Mumbai News: Cigarettes worth ₹24cr seized during DRI raids in Nhava Sheva

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.2 crore foreign origin cigarettes sticks valued at Rs24 crore from a consignment heading to Special Economic Zone at the Free Trade Warehouse in Nhava Sheva.
Five accused arrested during the raids
DRI sleuths intercepted the consignment enroute to Arshiya FTWZ at Sai, Nhava Sheva, to be substituted with other goods and smuggled for sale into the open market. The revenue department arrested five accused.
Free Trade Warehousing Zone is an SEZ for trading and warehousing activities. It is a deemed foreign territory within the geography of India.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)