Mumbai News: Central Railway To Relocate 32 Signals To Ensure Improved Visibility For Motormen

In a significant move aimed at bolstering safety measures, the Central Railway Mumbai Division has embarked on a project to replace and relocate 32 signals along its complex and bustling suburban route. The decision comes in the wake of concerns about signal visibility, a critical factor in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of trains.

"The intricate network of the Central Railway's suburban system necessitates periodic updates to maintain the highest standards of safety. During a recent inspection, it was discovered that the positioning of 32 signals need to be change with motormen facing difficulties in discerning them accurately" said an official.

Central Railway Acts Swiftly

According to sources such challenges in signal visibility can lead to operational mishaps and, in extreme cases, contribute to major accidents. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Central Railway Administration swiftly decided to address the issue by replacing these signals. "The decision underscores the railway's commitment to passenger safety and the seamless functioning of its extensive network" said an official of CR.

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway manages a network with over two thousand signals along its suburban route. Despite railway rules mandating signals on the left side of the track, approximately 375 signals were installed on the right side due to space constraints and with the approval of compitant authorities . This deviation from the norm has been a source of concern for motormen, who have reported confusion and a subsequent impact on the speed of local trains.

Relocation Of Signals For Their Enhanced Visibility:

"Responding to the motormen's grievances, the Central Railway Mumbai Division conducted a thorough inspection of the signals in question. After careful consideration, it was determined that 32 signals needed to be relocated from the right side to the left side of the track. This strategic shift aims to enhance visibility for motormen, thereby addressing the concerns raised and ensuring a safer commuting experience for passengers" said an official.

Rajnish Kumar Goyal, the Divisional Manager of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, confirmed the initiation of the signal relocation project. The process commenced with the shifting of a signal located at Thane between the midnight hours of Sunday and Monday. Goyal emphasized that the objective of this undertaking is to make signals more visible to motormen promptly, minimizing the potential for errors and ensuring a swift response to changing track conditions.