Mumbai: Central Railway's Ticket Inspector Mohammad Shams Chand Generates ₹1 Cr In Penalties For FY 2023-24

Mohammad Shams Chand, a dedicated travel ticket inspector with the Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR), has once again demonstrated his exceptional contribution to revenue generation. In the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, he achieved a remarkable feat by collecting a staggering Rs1 crore in penalties from 10,686 cases of irregular and ticketless passengers making a significant contribution to the division’s earnings.

He accomplished same in 2021-22

Chand had previously accomplished the same feat in the FY 2021-22, earning Rs1.25 crore.

He now joins the select bandwagon of Mumbai Division Ticket Checking Staff that includes Sunil Nainani, chief ticket inspector, with earnings of Rs1,00,02,830/- from 10,428 cases, and M M Shinde, chief ticket inspector, with earnings of Rs1,01,32,870/- from 11,367 cases for the fiscal year 2023-24.

"These accomplished ticket checking personnel serve as role models for their peers. Their relentless dedication to ensuring fare compliance and revenue generation is commendable. The collective efforts of these diligent individuals reflect the commitment and efficiency of the ticket checking fraternity," said an official of CR.

"To ensure comfortable travel and better services for all bona fide rail users, Central Railway regularly conducts intensive ticket checks at stations and in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger, and Special trains across all its divisions," he added. The official appealed to passengers to travel with valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.